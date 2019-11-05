Couple facing trial accused of giving bogus information to GSoc

A CO LONGFORD couple is facing trial accused of giving bogus information to the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSoc).

Sharon and Edward Stokes, The Cottage, Ferskill, Coolarthy, Co Longford appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

It follows an investigation by GSoc which later applied for court summonses to served on the husband and wife.

They face a single charge each.

They are accused of knowingly providing false or misleading information to GSoc, on 5 February 2019.

It allegedly happened at the watchdog’s offices at 150 Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1.

The offence, which is contrary to Section 110 of the Garda Síochana Act 2005 and the case will be dealt with at district court level.

Counsel for the pair applied for an order for full disclosure including CCTV evidence.

State solicitor Michael Durkan said it was available.

Judge Smyth ordered them to appear again in six weeks to indicate a plea.

Legal aid was granted after statements of their means were handed in to court.

Judge Smyth noted unemployed Edward Stokes was not in receipt of social welfare an queried, “How is he getting by?”.

Edward Stokes said he was finding it difficult to get work.

Counsel said Sharon Stokes was in receipt of a domiciliary carer’s allowance in relation to a family member.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.