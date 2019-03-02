This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed

The Court of Appeal had “no hesitation” in dismissing the appeal.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 10:00 PM
12 minutes ago 1,488 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4520327
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

THE COURT OF Appeal has had “no hesitation” in dismissing the sentence appeal of a teenager who boasted about raping a 15-year-old girl at a house party.

The 20-year-old man, whose details cannot be published to protect the victim’s identity, had pleaded not guilty to rape at a house in Co Wexford on 24 July 2014. There was a two-year delay between the accused being interviewed and charged, which meant he was tried as an adult.

He was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to five years imprisonment with the final two suspended by Mr Justice Paul McDermott on 23 October 2017.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the teenagers had engaged in “banter” on social media before making an arrangement to meet up.

She took a lift with him and friends to a house party, where she was given shots of vodka and felt very unwell.

The accused then offered to bring her upstairs “and help her to lie down”. A short time later, some of the man’s friends banged on the door and ordered him to stop “what he was doing”.

He returned downstairs and “boasted” to friends, “I bagged her”, the court heard.

Both the man and the Director of Public Prosecutions sought to appeal his sentence. His lawyers contended his sentence was too severe while the DPP argued it was too lenient.

The Court of Appeal said yesterday that it had “no hesitation” in dismissing his appeal.

Giving judgment, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said there were significant aggravating factors present, in what was by any standards a very serious case.

The girl was in a very vulnerable and drunken state, something that was obvious to many of those at the house party. There was an element of planning on the defendant’s part from early on in the evening.

The case was contested on the basis the victim had not just consented, but initiated the sexual activity. As such, the mitigation that would have been available to him was “wholly lacking”.

The man’s barrister, Patrick McCarthy SC, said his client was a child at the time and, as such, any penalty imposed on him should “cause as little interference” as possible with his pursuits.

He submitted that it was desirable to allow the education, training or employment of child offenders to proceed without interruption, according to Section 96.2 of the Children’s Act 2001.

McCarthy said the objective behind sentencing children was their successful reintegration into society.

He said his client’s “career development” when he comes out of prison and returns to society would be “seriously undermined”.

He said his client may only be able to go back to college as a 23-year-old which “may diminish his career opportunities into the future”. The man is a musician and was doing “theory exams” in prison, the court heard.

In relation to the DPP’s appeal, Mr Justice Birmingham said a higher sentence might well have been considered.

He said the defendant’s moral culpability was high in light of the element of planning, the victim’s vulnerable condition, his persistence in engaging with her sexually notwithstanding her condition and continuing to do so despite confrontation by others.

On the other hand, the man’s age at the time was a significant factor. The court was being called on to sentence a 19-year-old man pursuing a third-level degree course for an offence committed as a 16-year-old.

He said the task of sentencing was approached by the judge with conspicuous care and attention.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, dismissed both appeals and upheld the sentence.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Pauline Walley SC, welcomed the fact the man withdrew an appeal against his conviction on the morning of his appeal. “It was some comfort to the injured party who is in court,” she added.

Walley said the DPP was “very mindful” that young offenders should be treated differently, but “it doesn’t mean someone should get a blank cheque”. She said the case could become a benchmark for similar offences involving young offenders.

She submitted that the sentencing judge focused on the man’s age “to the exclusion” of “troubling aspects” to the offence.

The injured party was a “young 15-year-old” of “slight frame”, Walley said. She was a virgin at the time and bruises on her arms showed the restraint the accused exercised on her.

Walley said the accused had pushed “this myth” that the injured party was the instigator or was “somehow to be blamed because she wasn’t able to control herself” due to her intoxication. The accused, in garda interviews, described the injured party as a “willing participant”.

It was “clearly false” given the “state” she was in, Walley said. The injured party was “virtually comatose” and “unconscious” according to the accused’s own friends.

Walley said the accused’s own friends “admonished him” for what he had done. One of his friends threatened to kill him.

She said the accused then elected to put the injured party through a trial and “elected to continue to castigate her”.

She said a probation report found him to be at a medium risk of reoffending.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home named locally
    177,200  94
    2
    		'Evacuate, evacuate': Flights were suspended at Stansted Airport last night after an aborted takeoff
    73,781  30
    3
    		Garda fear more violence as David Lynch (42) becomes latest victim of Clondalkin drugs feud
    34,485  26
    Fora
    1
    		Overcoming the 'trough of disillusionment': How VR and AR are finding their second wind
    178  0
    2
    		Here are three ways to ensure Ireland adapts to its increasingly complex economy
    93  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Donegal v Armagh, Tyrone v Cavan - Saturday football match tracker
    78,320  12
    2
    		'The doctor said, 'You're going to be hit by a bus here'' - Monaghan star's six-hour open-heart surgery
    36,556  5
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Southampton, Bournemouth vs Man City, Premier League
    34,201  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		If you've been dreaming of getting fillers, you might reconsider after this week's Late Late Show
    30,778  0
    2
    		We asked you what you'd change about the standard Irish wedding, and here's what you said
    12,350  2
    3
    		Everything you missed from the Derry Girls interview if you didn't tune into The Late Late Show
    6,063  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    HIGH COURT
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    GARDAí
    Man charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Man charged after mother-of-three killed in Clondalkin
    Three people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    Garda fear more violence as David Lynch (42) becomes latest victim of Clondalkin drugs feud
    DUBLIN
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    Gavin and Kenny ring the changes as Dublin footballers and hurlers name sides
    Dublin water supply may be disrupted over weekend as repairs to be carried out

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie