DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has won an appeal against a ruling that tried to stop the construction of a cycle lane on Sandymount’s Strand Road without planning permission.

The lane would turn the road into a one-way system and residents seeking to go into the city centre by car would have to go southwards before turning right on to the Merrion Road.

In the July 2021 judgment, Mr Justice Charles Meenan had ruled that a local resident and a local councillor had succeeded in their challenge to the cycleway.

The ruling meant that the cycleway would have to go through the planning process if it is to proceed.

Peter Carvill and councillor Mannix Flynn, in their challenge, claimed the council was incorrect in asserting the work required for this is exempt development because it was a traffic calming measure.

They also argued the council was incorrect in asserting the project did not require an environmental assessment.

Advertisement

Before appealing, Dublin City Council had argued that the High Court’s original decision would have implications for current and future cycleways.

The Court of Appeal found in the council’s favour today, saying the original High Court judge did not have adequate information about the local authority’s decision-making process.

It also dismissed a counter-appeal by Councillor Mannix Flynn, saying the findings of the High Court – if upheld – would have serious implications for the executive functions of Dublin City Council.

The plan for the two-way cycle lane had been published in 2020 and was originally meant to be a six-month trial to see if the amenity could become a permanent fixture.

Access to properties was to be maintained and the vast majority of informal parking along Strand Road was also to remain as it was.

The plan said that the scheme would involve “minimal civil works” and would be installed in such way as to allow for localised alterations and to minimise any alteration to existing road services or kerbs.

Protection was to be provided by bollards at first which it was said could be easily adjusted and could easily be removed. It was stated that “more permanent protection” would be installed if the trial was successful.