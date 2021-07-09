#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 9 July 2021
Advertisement

Woman spared jail for head butting garda car while drunk

Olga Cubovska was fined €300 after she pleaded guilty to criminal damage offences.

By Tom Tuite Friday 9 Jul 2021, 3:03 PM
19 minutes ago 2,431 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5490600
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A HAIRDRESSER, who ended up bruised after she got drunk and head butted a garda car before demanding a lift, has been spared a jail sentence.

Olga Cubovska, 36, of Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, was fined €300 after she pleaded guilty to criminal damage offences.

Judge Treasa Kelly heard that on the evening of 3 May, she approached a patrol car in Cork Street in central Dublin. She instructed gardaí she wanted a lift, Dublin District Court heard.

Cubovska kicked and head butted the side of the car before struggling with gardaí on arrest.

She was brought to a city-centre garda station and spat on a holding cell door.

She had six prior criminal convictions most of which dealt with at district court level for drugs and public order offences.

However, she also had a circuit court conviction for possessing drugs for sale or supply which had resulted in an 18-month suspended sentence four years ago.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Donal Quigley said Cubovska has struggled with an alcohol problem and “does not remember anything about the incident, apart from the bruising she had afterwards”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She has since detoxed and is in stable accommodation and has found part-time work. She came from Ukraine which she fled many years ago and the memory of that tended to haunt her, the solicitor said.

The court noted she had apologised

Quigley said she was trying to put her life back together and work hours will improve with the easing of covid pandemic restrictions.

In addition to the fine, which must be paid within three months, Judge Kelly bound her to the peace for the next year.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie