This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE reports 250,000 downloads of new Covid-19 contact tracing app

The app was officially launched this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 13,888 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5143430

HSE CHIEF EXECUTIVE Paul Reid has revealed that the health service’s new Covid-19 contact tracing app has been downloaded more than 250,000 times.

Speaking at the launch of the app at the Department of Health this morning, Reid said the figures was “beyond what any of us could have expected”.

The app has been available to download on iOS and Android devices since last night.

It is designed to record whether a user comes in close contact with another person with Covid-19 by exchanging anonymous codes that are held on the phones of those who have the app installed.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to choose if they want to anonymously alert other app users who they have been in close contact with.

The app will also allow the user to anonymously record information about how they feel every day.

The information stored on the app will not be transferred to a centralised server.

Speaking at the launch of the app this morning, health minister Stephen Donnelly said its widespread use would be vital to allow the reopening of Irish society and businesses to continue.

Related Read

06.07.20 The HSE's Covid-19 tracing app went live this evening - here's what it looks like

“Together we have made a huge collective effort in recent months to limit the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

“As we ease restrictions, many important aspects of Irish life are returning and we are able to access more services and to meet more people.”

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also explained how contact tracing is central to minimising the spread of Covid-19 until a vaccine or effective treatment is found.

“The app is integral to contact tracing, working in tandem with the key public health measures of social distancing, hand washing, covering our coughs and wearing face coverings, helping us to stay safe and to protect each other,” he said.

The app will be voluntary, but a Lero study published last month by Science Foundation Ireland found that 82% of the population said that they would be willing to install it.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The app can be found by searching COVID Tracker Ireland on the app stores.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie