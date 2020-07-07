HSE reports 250,000 downloads of new Covid-19 contact tracing app

HSE CHIEF EXECUTIVE Paul Reid has revealed that the health service’s new Covid-19 contact tracing app has been downloaded more than 250,000 times.

Speaking at the launch of the app at the Department of Health this morning, Reid said the figures was “beyond what any of us could have expected”.

The app has been available to download on iOS and Android devices since last night.

It is designed to record whether a user comes in close contact with another person with Covid-19 by exchanging anonymous codes that are held on the phones of those who have the app installed.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to choose if they want to anonymously alert other app users who they have been in close contact with.

The app will also allow the user to anonymously record information about how they feel every day.

The information stored on the app will not be transferred to a centralised server.

Speaking at the launch of the app this morning, health minister Stephen Donnelly said its widespread use would be vital to allow the reopening of Irish society and businesses to continue.

“Together we have made a huge collective effort in recent months to limit the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

“As we ease restrictions, many important aspects of Irish life are returning and we are able to access more services and to meet more people.”

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also explained how contact tracing is central to minimising the spread of Covid-19 until a vaccine or effective treatment is found.

“The app is integral to contact tracing, working in tandem with the key public health measures of social distancing, hand washing, covering our coughs and wearing face coverings, helping us to stay safe and to protect each other,” he said.

The app will be voluntary, but a Lero study published last month by Science Foundation Ireland found that 82% of the population said that they would be willing to install it.

The app can be found by searching COVID Tracker Ireland on the app stores.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin.