Coronavirus: 8,593 new cases and 591 patients in hospital, including 57 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 4,821 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

Additionally, 3,772 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal, bringing the total number of cases reported today to 8,593.

As of 8am this morning, there were 591 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 57 were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 5,035 PCR-confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,406 antigen tests.

639 people with Covid-19 were in hospital yesterday, including 58 in intensive care.