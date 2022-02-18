#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 18 February 2022
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 8,593 new cases and 591 patients in hospital, including 57 in ICU

The Department of Health confirmed the figures this afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 18 Feb 2022, 3:08 PM
1 hour ago 10,502 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5687095
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 4,821 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

Additionally, 3,772 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal, bringing the total number of cases reported today to 8,593.

As of 8am this morning, there were 591 patients in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 57 were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 5,035 PCR-confirmed Covid-19 cases and 4,406 antigen tests.

639 people with Covid-19 were in hospital yesterday, including 58 in intensive care.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie