Friday 4 June 2021
Coronavirus: 529 new cases confirmed in Ireland

This is the first time the daily case report has exceeded 500 in the last fortnight.

By Lauren Boland Friday 4 Jun 2021, 5:04 PM
30 minutes ago 17,249 Views 36 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5457572
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 529 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon

The Department of Health has reported that 86 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 28 people in ICU.

The latest figures do not contain information about recorded Covid-19 deaths as updates are not available due to the ransomware attack on the HSE.

This is the first time the daily case report has exceeded 500 since 21 May.

Tweet by @Department of Health Source: Department of Health/Twitter

Yesterday, there were 465 new cases confirmed in Ireland, while Northern Ireland reported 80 cases and one death.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said 2.9 million vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland.

53% of the adult population have received a first dose – over two million people – while 25% have received a second dose.

The wait time between receiving the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is being reduced from 12 weeks to eight, the Minister for Health has confirmed.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said the lowered interval, which follows advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), will allow more people to be vaccinated sooner.

However, the exact timing depends on the supply of the vaccine.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

