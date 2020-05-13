Human error and IT problems blamed for test delays, Austria and Germany reopen border: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health yesterday evening confirmed that a further 24 people with Covid-19 had died in this country.
It comes as questions continue about the length of time people are waiting for test results ahead of next week’s planned lifting of some restrictions.
Elsewhere, the top infectious diseases expert in the US has warned about the risk of reopening states too quickly.
Ireland
- A further 24 deaths and 107 new cases have been confirmed in Ireland. The total number of deaths is now 1,488 from 23,242 cases.
- Manual errors and a lack of integration of computer systems are contributing to delays in people receiving their Covid-19 test results in Ireland.
- Covid-19 restrictions are set to begin being lifted from next Monday if certain conditions have been reached, so what needs to happen?
- A number of people staged a demonstration at a garda checkpoint in Galway on Monday in a protest over garda policing of the current Covid-19 regulations.
- The High Court will today rule on an application to challenge the emergency Covid-19 legislation.
World
- Dr Anthony Fauci has told a US Senate committee that ending lockdowns too quickly could bring severe consequences.
- The US Democratic party is moving towards holding a virtual presidential nominating convention this August.
- An insect repellant is is being given to members of the British Armed Forces “as an added layer of protection” against coronavirus.
- A 113-year-old woman believed to be the oldest person living in Spain has survived after contracting Covid-19.
- Austria and Germany plan to open their border on June 15 after being closed for two months.
