Taoiseach: Ireland 'going in the right direction' to begin re-opening next week, but testing concerns remain

TAOISEACH LEO VARAKDAR has indicated that the country remains on track to begin phase one of the government’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions next week.

Speaking to Dermot and Dave on TodayFM, Varadkar said that a limited easing of restrictions would begin on Monday if Ireland’s management of Covid-19 continued, although he did not specify what improvements had been made.

“If things continue to go in the right direction they have been for the last couple of days, Cabinet on Friday will give the green light for things to change on Monday,” he said.

The government has previously indicated that from next week, people will be able to meet in a small group outdoors if they maintain physical distancing.

A return of outdoor work such as construction will also be allowed and some retailers such as garden centres will be able to reopen.

Senior politicians and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan have said they are hopeful that conditions will be right to allow this to happen, but it is not guaranteed.

There are still issues around the country’s sample, test and trace processes, with some people waiting a week or more for their results. This will be one of the key factors considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this week.

Varadkar accepted that test turnaround times in Ireland are not adequate, but said that this was also the situation in many other countries.

“In an ideal world, you’d be getting tests back in 24 or 48 hours,” the Taoiseach said.

“Nobody seems to be managing to do that around the world, or at least very few places are, but we would hope to have the vast majority of tests coming back within 72 hours.

“We’re not there yet. I know from my own clinical practice that for healthcare workers, we’re getting the results back very quickly, but for people who aren’t healthcare workers it’s very often taking five days, and sometimes more. And that’s too slow.”

The Taoiseach also suggested that the government’s wage subsidy scheme would be extended longer than the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to help more people get back to work.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There have been previous indications that both payments would be extended beyond their initial expiry date in June, and Varadkar signalled once again that this would happen.

“One thing we’ll probably do is extend what’s called the temporary wage subsidy scheme longer then the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, because we’ll be encouraging employers to take people back on to transition them from the PUP,” he said.

“When you’re offered your job back, if you refuse it you actually lose your Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“But your employer will be able to take you back on the wage subsidy scheme, so we will pay most of the wages for the employer, and that’s all about getting people back to work.”

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy.