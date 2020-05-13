This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 13 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Children 'not significantly contributing' to spread of Covid-19 at home or in schools

The Health Information and Quality Authority has published findings about the spread of coronavirus.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 May 2020, 1:03 PM
57 minutes ago 7,704 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097968
Image: Shutterstock/Maria Sbytova
Image: Shutterstock/Maria Sbytova

CHILDREN ARE NOT substantially contributing to the spread of Covid-19 in their household or in schools, the health watchdog has said.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has published summaries investigating the international evidence on immunity and the spread of the virus by children.

It said that, while evidence is limited, children are not significant contributors to the spread.

Hiqa deputy chief executive and director of health technology assessment Dr Mairin Ryan said: “One study suggests that, while there is high transmission of Covid-19 among adults aged 25 years or older, transmission is lower in younger people, particularly in those under 14 years of age.

“An Australian study that examined potential spread from 18 confirmed (nine students and nine staff) cases to over 800 close contacts in 15 different schools found that no teacher or staff member contracted Covid-19 from any of the initial school cases.

“One child from a primary school and one child from a high school may have contracted Covid-19 from the initial cases at their schools.”

Hiqa also found that there remains a lack of clear evidence as to whether long-term immunity is possible from Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

Ryan said that studies have shown that antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 develop soon after infection.

“However, as Sars-CoV-2 is a new virus, there is no long-term evidence of immunity. Continued monitoring is needed to assess the adequacy and duration of the immune response for Covid-19,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Evidence for other types of serious coronavirus infections, such as Sars-CoV-1, shows that the antibody response is maintained for one to two years after initial infection and decreases thereafter.

“It is not yet possible to determine if reinfection is possible following recovery from Covid-19.

“While some individuals have tested positive after recovery, this is likely due to virus re-detection where there is intermittent shedding of the virus rather than reinfection with a second virus.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie