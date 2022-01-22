Covid-19: 10,600 cases, 836 in hospital and 78 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 10,600 positive cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 836 people were in hospital with the virus, 78 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures today.

It said it has been notified of 6,689 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, yesterday 3,911 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

After nearly two years of pandemic restrictions, Ireland took a major step towards returning to normality today as most Covid measures were lifted.