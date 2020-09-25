Coronavirus: No deaths and 326 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 326 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the Department of Health has said this evening.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 34,315.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,797 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

Of the cases notified today:

162 are men and 152 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

49 cases have been identified as community transmission

152 cases are in Dublin; 32 in Cork; 22 in Donegal; 21 in Galway; 15 in Meath; 11 in Kildare; nine in Kerry; eight in Louth; eight in Westmeath; six in Limerick; six in Mayo; six in Tipperary and five in Wexford, with the remaining 25 cases in eight counties

The HSE said it is “working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread”.

Dublin and Donegal

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, today asked people everywhere but “particularly in Donegal and Dublin” to pay attention to the public health advice.

“I ask every individual to take personal responsibility to prioritise who you need to see, limit the size of your social network and reduce your social contacts over the coming days and weeks.

“Because while there is every chance that other areas will have to move to Level 3, there is nothing inevitable about it. We have seen previously how people working together can turn the tide on this virus and bring increasing trajectories back under control,” Glynn said.