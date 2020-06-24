This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Fears over reopening islands here, and warning over 'disturbing' surge in US: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 8:08 AM
Malia Pena (foreground) and her mother, Lisa Torriente, wear masks as they visit the beach in Santa Monica, California, yesterday.
Image: Jae C Hong/AP/Press Association Images
Image: Jae C Hong/AP/Press Association Images

A FURTHER THREE people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Ten new cases of the virus were also confirmed yesterday evening. 

It means a total of 1,720 people have died with the disease in this country, and there have been 25,391 cases to date.

As of midnight on Monday, 22 June, 404,989 tests had been carried out in Ireland. Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out; 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said the success of the testing system is “dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms”.

“Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as COVID-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise,” he added.

Internationally, more than nine million cases and over 471,000 deaths from the virus have now been confirmed. In the US, Dr Anthony Fauci has issued a warning about the “disturbing” surge in cases there. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Three more people have died from the virus in Ireland and a further 10 cases have been diagnosed, according to the latest figures.
  • The government has been accused of creating divisions in west coast island communities over plans to re-open the region under the Covid-19 road map.
  • About 82% of Irish adults are willing to download a contact-tracing app to their smartphone to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. However, some people have raised privacy concerns about the app.
  • The Covid-19 infection rate of Irish healthcare workers is the highest in the world, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha has told the Special Covid-19 committee. However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has disputed some of the figures.
  • The National Transport Authority has encouraged commuters to consider cycling or walking as alternatives to using public transport in the coming weeks.
  • Prison visits will begin again on 20 July, with all prisoners entitled to receive one physical visit per fortnight of 15 minutes or less. Prisoners will be allowed to opt for two video visits instead, while physical visits will be limited to one adult.
  • Drinks giant Diageo plans to launch a $100m (about €88.4 million) global fund to help pubs and bars recover as restrictions start to ease; €14 million will be allocated to Ireland.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

