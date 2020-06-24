Fears over reopening islands here, and warning over 'disturbing' surge in US: Today's Covid-19 main points

Malia Pena (foreground) and her mother, Lisa Torriente, wear masks as they visit the beach in Santa Monica, California, yesterday.

A FURTHER THREE people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Ten new cases of the virus were also confirmed yesterday evening.

It means a total of 1,720 people have died with the disease in this country, and there have been 25,391 cases to date.

As of midnight on Monday, 22 June, 404,989 tests had been carried out in Ireland. Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out; 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said the success of the testing system is “dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms”.

“Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as COVID-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise,” he added.

Internationally, more than nine million cases and over 471,000 deaths from the virus have now been confirmed. In the US, Dr Anthony Fauci has issued a warning about the “disturbing” surge in cases there.

