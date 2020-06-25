Nine patients in ICU here, and 1,000 troops deployed to help contain Melbourne outbreak: Today's Covid-19 main points

Janet Cochrane prepares Capello Salon in Whitley Bay for its re-opening as further coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted in England.

A FURTHER SIX people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Five new cases of the virus were also confirmed yesterday evening.

It means a total of 1,726 people have died with the disease in this country, and there have been 25,396 cases to date.

There has been a further drop in patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed this morning. Nine patients are now in ICU and 31 patients are in hospital with the virus.

Internationally, Australia’s military plans to send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant coronavirus outbreak.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: