Nine patients in ICU here, and 1,000 troops deployed to help contain Melbourne outbreak: Today's Covid-19 main points

A FURTHER SIX people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.
Five new cases of the virus were also confirmed yesterday evening.
It means a total of 1,726 people have died with the disease in this country, and there have been 25,396 cases to date.
There has been a further drop in patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed this morning. Nine patients are now in ICU and 31 patients are in hospital with the virus.
Internationally, Australia’s military plans to send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant coronavirus outbreak.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- Six more people have died from the virus in Ireland and a further five cases have been diagnosed, according to the latest figures.
- Face masks are set to be made mandatory for travel on public transport under new rules being brought before Cabinet today.
- The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to discuss easing restrictions in the third phase of the roadmap.
- Nine patients with Covid-19 are now in ICU (down from 11 yesterday) and 31 patients are in hospital with the virus (it was 37 yesterday), Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed.
- Community contact tracing remains at 73% in relation to one meat processing plant that experienced a Covid-19 outbreak – not 90%, as previously reported – the Department of Health has confirmed.
- Over 100 days on from shutting their doors, just under half of Ireland’s pubs are geared up for re-opening.
- Hotels expect their occupancy rate will fall by around 40% this year as a consequence of the three-month lockdown of the sector.
- Does Ireland have the highest Covid-19 infection rate for healthcare workers in the world? We fact-check the claim.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:
- Australia’s military plans to send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant coronavirus outbreak over fears of a second wave.
- 9.2 million cases of Covid-19 and 477,269 deaths have now been confirmed globally, according to the European centre for Disease Control.
COMMENTS (4)