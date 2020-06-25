This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Nine patients in ICU here, and 1,000 troops deployed to help contain Melbourne outbreak: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 7:48 AM
Janet Cochrane prepares Capello Salon in Whitley Bay for its re-opening as further coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted in England.
Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Janet Cochrane prepares Capello Salon in Whitley Bay for its re-opening as further coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted in England.
Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A FURTHER SIX people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Five new cases of the virus were also confirmed yesterday evening.

It means a total of 1,726 people have died with the disease in this country, and there have been 25,396 cases to date.

There has been a further drop in patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed this morning. Nine patients are now in ICU and 31 patients are in hospital with the virus.

Internationally, Australia’s military plans to send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country’s only significant coronavirus outbreak.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Six more people have died from the virus in Ireland and a further five cases have been diagnosed, according to the latest figures.
  • Face masks are set to be made mandatory for travel on public transport under new rules being brought before Cabinet today.
  • The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to discuss easing restrictions in the third phase of the roadmap.
  • Nine patients with Covid-19 are now in ICU (down from 11 yesterday) and 31 patients are in hospital with the virus (it was 37 yesterday), Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed.
  • Community contact tracing remains at 73% in relation to one meat processing plant that experienced a Covid-19 outbreak – not 90%, as previously reported – the Department of Health has confirmed.
  • Over 100 days on from shutting their doors, just under half of Ireland’s pubs are geared up for re-opening.
  • Hotels expect their occupancy rate will fall by around 40% this year as a consequence of the three-month lockdown of the sector.
  • Does Ireland have the highest Covid-19 infection rate for healthcare workers in the world? We fact-check the claim

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

