Saturday 27 June, 2020
Ireland continues to emerge from lockdown as Florida experiences record surge in cases: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 7,161 Views 10 Comments
A woman walks past Irish artist Emmalene Blake's mural of singer Sinead O'Connor near the site of the old Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin.
Image: PA
A woman walks past Irish artist Emmalene Blake's mural of singer Sinead O'Connor near the site of the old Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin.
Image: PA
A woman walks past Irish artist Emmalene Blake's mural of singer Sinead O'Connor near the site of the old Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin.
Image: PA

HEALTH OFFICIALS YESTERDAY confirmed that three more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said a further 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,414 while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,730. 

Internationally, the US continues to experience a record number of new cases with Florida confirming nearly 9,000 cases in a 24-hour period. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • The 33rd Dáil is sitting in the Convention Centre in Dublin today so a new Taoiseach can be elected. The centre was chosen as it will allow all TDs to socially distance.
  • The very last scheduled Aer Lingus flight to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) into the State to help battle the Covid crisis landed in Dublin yesterday evening.
  • As the country reopens, the public has been asking a lot of questions about the virus. We’ve answered a few of them here.
  • Florida has banned drinking alcohol as the number of cases in the state spiked again.
  • Hairdressers and barbers will reopen on Monday but clients are going to have a very different experience. Here are what changes they should be expecting.
  • Boris Johnson warned people against “taking liberties” with social distancing rules as he said it could lead to the danger of a “serious spike” in coronavirus infections.
  • Politicians in the German region of North Rhine-Westphalia have reimposed lockdown restrictions in two districts after a spike in cases. 
  • A human trial for a potential Covid vaccine started in the UK this week.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
