Ireland continues to emerge from lockdown as Florida experiences record surge in cases: Today's Covid-19 main points

A woman walks past Irish artist Emmalene Blake's mural of singer Sinead O'Connor near the site of the old Bernard Shaw pub in Dublin.

HEALTH OFFICIALS YESTERDAY confirmed that three more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said a further 11 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed here.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,414 while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,730.

Internationally, the US continues to experience a record number of new cases with Florida confirming nearly 9,000 cases in a 24-hour period.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

The 33rd Dáil is sitting in the Convention Centre in Dublin today so a new Taoiseach can be elected. The centre was chosen as it will allow all TDs to socially distance.

The very last scheduled Aer Lingus flight to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) into the State to help battle the Covid crisis landed in Dublin yesterday evening.

As the country reopens, the public has been asking a lot of questions about the virus. We’ve answered a few of them here.

Florida has banned drinking alcohol as the number of cases in the state spiked again.

Hairdressers and barbers will reopen on Monday but clients are going to have a very different experience. Here are what changes they should be expecting.

Boris Johnson warned people against “taking liberties” with social distancing rules as he said it could lead to the danger of a “serious spike” in coronavirus infections.

Politicians in the German region of North Rhine-Westphalia have reimposed lockdown restrictions in two districts after a spike in cases.

A human trial for a potential Covid vaccine started in the UK this week.