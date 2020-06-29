This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hairdressers and crèches reopen here, and global death toll tops 500,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what Covid-related news is making the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 29 Jun 2020, 8:32 AM
1 hour ago 4,221 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135664
Senior Style Director Nick Peters wears PPE as he cuts a staff member's hair at Daniel Galvin hairdressers in Marylebone, England, in preparation for reopening.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images
Senior Style Director Nick Peters wears PPE as he cuts a staff member's hair at Daniel Galvin hairdressers in Marylebone, England, in preparation for reopening.
Senior Style Director Nick Peters wears PPE as he cuts a staff member's hair at Daniel Galvin hairdressers in Marylebone, England, in preparation for reopening.
Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

PHASE THREE OF the easing of restrictions starts in Ireland today, with many businesses reopening. 

Meanwhile, health officials have confirmed one further death and three new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,439 while the death toll is now 1,735.

Internationally, the total number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 10 million and the number of deaths from the virus is over 500,000. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Phase Three kicks in today, here’s what’s allowed as Ireland enters the next stage of easing lockdown restrictions.
  • One further death and three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the latest figures.
  • Crèches are reopening today and childcare facilities have to change the way they operate.
  • Hairdressers and barbers will reopen today – some clients were queueing up after midnight- but customers should expect some changes
  • Businesses that rely heavily on international tourists are still facing a very uncertain future, despite the easing of restrictions.
  • Friday, 12 June, was the second busiest day for shopping (after Friday, 29 May) and the busiest for clothes retailers as stores reopened after lockdown, according to new figures from AIB.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

  • The total number of Covid-19 cases has topped 10 million globally, including over 500,000 deaths, according to the latest figures.
  • South Korea has reported 42 new infections of Covid-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater Seoul area, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie