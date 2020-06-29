Hairdressers and crèches reopen here, and global death toll tops 500,000: Today's Covid-19 main points

Senior Style Director Nick Peters wears PPE as he cuts a staff member's hair at Daniel Galvin hairdressers in Marylebone, England, in preparation for reopening.

PHASE THREE OF the easing of restrictions starts in Ireland today, with many businesses reopening.

Meanwhile, health officials have confirmed one further death and three new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,439 while the death toll is now 1,735.

Internationally, the total number of Covid-19 cases has surpassed 10 million and the number of deaths from the virus is over 500,000.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Crèches are reopening today and childcare facilities have to change the way they operate.

Hairdressers and barbers will reopen today – some clients were queueing up after midnight- but customers should expect some changes.

Businesses that rely heavily on international tourists are still facing a very uncertain future, despite the easing of restrictions.

Friday, 12 June, was the second busiest day for shopping (after Friday, 29 May) and the busiest for clothes retailers as stores reopened after lockdown, according to new figures from AIB.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

South Korea has reported 42 new infections of Covid-19 as infections steadily climb in the greater Seoul area, forcing authorities to consider stronger social restrictions.