Coronavirus: No further deaths and 24 new cases confirmed in Ireland

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has confirmed that there are 24 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland. No new deaths were confirmed.

The figures were released by the department this evening.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,462, while the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is now 1,735.

Ireland moved into Phase Three today with travel restrictions now lifted, barbers and hairdressers reopening as well as restaurants and pubs serving “substantial meals”.

There were queues outside some barbers from midnight, with the rush continuing throughout today.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “We are starting to see a worrying trend, with the number of reported cases increasing, and some new clusters.”

“As restrictions are lifted and people move about more, it’s important that we use the tools that have helped us suppress the virus to date.”

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze hygiene and wearing face coverings are important personal behaviours that mean, as we go about our daily lives, that we are doing everything we can to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it to those we love,” he added.

Six new cases associated with international travel were recorded.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Many countries around the world are still experiencing high and increasing levels of this disease.”

“The risk of imported cases remains high. It’s important that continue to avoid all unnecessary travel at this time.”

Dr Siobhán Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons said: “Many restrictions have now been lifted and people are getting out more, including those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable.”

“Socialising is important for your mental and physical wellbeing, but it’s important that you are safe while doing so. Wear a face covering, know the symptoms of Covid-19 and contact your GP straight away if you feel unwell,” she said.

During a press conference this evening, Tánaiste and jobs minister Leo Varadkar called on people, if they could, to spend money to help support the economy.