Eight patients die at Laois care centre and virus 'approaching its peak' in UK: Today's Covid-19 main points

People wearing masks in Mexico city, where is it is now mandatory to wear masks when outside, yesterday.

A FURTHER 38 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed yesterday evening, bringing the death toll here to 444.

Two healthcare workers at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and eight patients at a care centre in Laois are among the dead.

A further 657 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed by health officials yesterday evening, with 411 more cases from a testing backlog also confirmed by a lab in Germany.

A total of 12,547 cases of the virus have now been confirmed in Ireland.

Internationally, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said he believes the UK Covid-19 death toll, which now stands at almost 13,000, is approaching its peak, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said a vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back “normalcy”.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: