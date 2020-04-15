Two healthcare workers from same hospital die after contracting Covid-19

TWO HEALTHCARE WORKERS at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny have died after contracting Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed the sad news this evening.

“I can sadly confirm that two healthcare workers from St Luke’s General Hospital in Carlow/Kilkenny have passed away having tested positive from Covid-19. We would like to extend our sincere condolences to their families, friends and colleagues,” the spokesperson said this evening.

As of midnight last night, data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed that 2,872 of the 12,547 cases confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland related to healthcare workers.