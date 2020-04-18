This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's curve flattened, Trump endorses anti-lockdown protesters: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Ceimin Burke Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 24,679 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077717
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE CONFIRMED DEATH toll from Covid-19 in Ireland currently stands at 530 after health officials announced 44 new fatalities yesterday evening.

The total number of people infected with the virus climbed to 13,980 as 597 new cases were announced.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says that the public’s efforts to tackle the spread of the virus have flattened Ireland’s Covid-19 curve and saved “hundreds of lives”.

On the international front, more than 2.2 million people have now been infected with the virus around the world and the death toll has climbed to 154,291, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • 44 new Covid-19 deaths and 597 new cases were announced yesterday.
  • Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland’s Covid-19 curve has been flattened and that there is no peak expected.
  • HSE chief Paul Reid said he is heartbroken after speaking with the next of kin of a healthcare worker who died from Covid-19.
  • Staff and residents in nursing homes will be tested, with priority given to confirmed Covid-19 cases.
  • Last night, the Taoiseach asked for a review of travel restrictions at ports and airports following the Keelings fruit pickers controversy.
  • Were you sent a photo purporting to show Bulgarian fruit pickers lined up outside a Dublin supermarket this week? The image is from April last year.
  • Fota Wildlife Park is expecting losses of €3.5 million this year. 
  • There are calls for landscapers to be made essential workers.
  • Efforts are being made to re-route two P&O ferries stranded at Dublin Port amid an ongoing stand-off between the company and the Port of Liverpool.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

  • US President Donald Trump got into a war of words with Andrew Cuomo after the New York Governor criticised the federal government’s response to the outbreak. 
  • Trump also called protests against Covid-19 restrictions in some states “very responsible”.
  • The Chinese government is pursuing a reopening of China’s economy while taking measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to state-run media.
  • Canadians will be required to wear non-medical masks on airplanes.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

