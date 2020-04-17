This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 April, 2020
HSE will now test all staff and residents in nursing homes where there is a confirmed Covid-19 case

It comes after a number of residents in care centres died in the past week.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 17 Apr 2020, 5:27 PM
Friday 17 Apr 2020, 5:27 PM
Anne O’Connor, HSE COO; Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer; and Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, HSE Integrated Care Lead.
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

THE HSE HAS said that it will test all staff and residents of long-term care centres, which includes nursing homes, where a case of Covid-19 has been confirmed.

The news was announced this afternoon after 11 residents at St Mary’s Hospital in Dublin who were confirmed to have Covid-19 died.

A further eight patients who were confirmed to have Covid-19 at a residential centre in Portlaoise, Co Laois, died over the bank holiday weekend. 

Today, at a briefing focused specifically on long-term residential care centres (LTRC), for example nursing homes, the HSE announced a number of actions to help protect residents and staff at these care centres.

Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer at the HSE, said that there have been 335 outbreaks in LTRC centres; of these 186 outbreaks were in private centres, and 112 were at HSE providers.

It’s important to mention that outbreaks are not the same as clusters. An outbreak is one confirmed case, a cluster involves more than three cases.

196 (or 59%) of those outbreaks are in nursing homes, she said.

Among those measures announced were “enhanced testing” at centres, which means that in any residential centre where there is a confirmed case, that all staff and residents would be tested.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry spoke about the emotional toll of the deaths of those in nursing homes, and said that Covid-19 is particularly virulent among older people.

“If any of us get pneumonia, we expect to get a cough and fever, but with older people, they may not get the same symptoms”, because of a weaker immune system.

Each death is a tragedy, and this is an incurable illness, it doesn’t matter where you are. There is no treatment for this disease.
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

