#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19 linked with wider set of symptoms than previously thought, study suggests

A study of more than one million people in England revealed the extra symptoms.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 2:16 PM
24 minutes ago 6,970 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5350731
A face mask seen inside a vehicle in Dublin city center during Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A face mask seen inside a vehicle in Dublin city center during Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.
A face mask seen inside a vehicle in Dublin city center during Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CHILLS, A LOSS of appetite, headaches and muscle aches could be additional symptoms of coronavirus, a new study suggests.

This is in addition to the classic symptoms – losing your sense of smell and taste, a fever and a new persistent cough.

A study of more than one million people in England revealed the extra symptoms that are linked with having Covid-19.

The research is based on swab tests and questionnaires collected between June 2020 and January 2021 as part of the Imperial College London-led React study.

Having any of the other symptoms or the classic ones, either alone or in combination, was associated with infection with Covid-19 and the more symptoms people showed the more likely they were to test positive.

But around 60% of infected people did not report any symptoms in the week leading up to their test.

The study also found that there was a variation in symptoms with age.

While chills were linked with testing positive across all ages, headaches were reported in young people aged five to 17 and appetite loss was reported more in 18-54 year olds and those aged 55 and over.

Muscle aches were mostly reported in people aged between 18 and 54.

Infected five to 17 year olds were also less likely to report fever, a persistent cough and appetite loss compared with adults, according to the study.

People in England are currently encouraged to get a Covid-19 test if they have any of the classic symptoms.

The researchers estimate that if everyone who had classic symptoms were tested, it would pick up around half of all symptomatic infections.

Related Reads

10.02.21 'They're key workers': Health expert says Cabinet should be vaccinated now
10.02.21 Drop in overall number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals, but slight increase in people in ICU

But they say that if the additional symptoms were included, this could be improved to three-quarters of symptomatic infections.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the React programme at Imperial, said: “These new findings suggest many people with Covid-19 won’t be getting tested – and therefore won’t be self-isolating – because their symptoms don’t match those used in current public health guidance to help identify infected people.

“We understand that there is a need for clear testing criteria, and that including lots of symptoms which are commonly found in other illnesses like seasonal flu could risk people self-isolating unnecessarily.

“I hope that our findings on the most informative symptoms mean that the testing programme can take advantage of the most up-to-date evidence, helping to identify more infected people.”

The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, also looked at whether the emergence of the UK’s new coronavirus variant, first identified in Kent, was linked with a different profile of symptoms.

Researchers looked at self-reported symptoms and swab test results collected for the React study in November – December, when PHE estimated the variant made up around 16% of infections.

They compared this with similar data collected in January, when an estimated 86% of infections were from the variant.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While, according to the study, symptoms were broadly similar – in January, compared to November – December, loss or change to one’s sense of smell was less predictive of having Covid-19.

But the proportion of people testing positive with a new persistent cough appeared higher, in keeping with findings from the Office for National Statistics.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie