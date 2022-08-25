People aged 50 and over can now get their Covid-19 booster vaccine

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
FROM TODAY, PEOPLE aged 50 years and older can make an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster dose.
People can book their booster appointment at a HSE vaccination clinic online, or by checking with a participating GP or pharmacy.
As was previously announced, people who are more than 16 weeks pregnant can also book their next booster appointment.
The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged 5 to 11 years who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster, following completion of their primary Covid-19 vaccine course.
People aged 12 to 49 with long term health conditions will be offered their second booster vaccine from next week and healthcare workers will be offered booster vaccines shortly.
Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said: “Everyone aged 50 and over can now register to get their next booster dose. If you haven’t had your primary vaccination, it’s not too late, you can still access the information through the HSE website and book an appointment.
“Keeping up to date with your vaccines will give you the best protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19.”
The HSE also strongly urges people who have not yet received a primary Covid-19 vaccine dose to consider attending one of the walk-in clinics for dose one or dose two of the vaccine, or to register for an appointment.
For more information on your next Covid-19 booster, click here or call the HSE on 1800 700 700.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)