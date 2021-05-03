Coronavirus: No new deaths and 453 new cases as Ireland hits over 250,000 infections to date

A FURTHER 453 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland, public health officials have said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said there were no new deaths from the virus.

This now brings the total Covid-19 death toll to 4,906 and the total number of confirmed cases to 250,290.

Of the cases notified today:

203 are men / 250 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 25 years old

As of 8am today, 129 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There were five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.