One in five people distanced themselves from family or friends due to Covid disagreements

ONE IN FIVE people in Ireland have distanced themselves from family or friends due to a disagreement about the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.

An opinion poll carried out for The Journal by Red C Research found found 39% of people had disagreements with friends or family about how to behave during the pandemic and 39% had disagreements about Covid-19 vaccines.

Those in younger age groups were more likely to have had a disagreement about the pandemic or Covid vaccines.

More than half of those aged 18-24 had a disagreement with family or friends about how to behave during the pandemic and 30% of people in this group have distanced themselves from family or friends as a result.

Almost half of those aged 35-44 said they had disagreements with a family member or friend about Covid vaccines.

Just 10% of those aged over 65 have distanced themselves from family or friends due to disagreements about the pandemic.

There was little difference between male and female responses, with 20% of both males and females who were surveyed stating that they had distanced themselves from a loved one.

Women were slightly more likely to have had a disagreement about Covid vaccines with a friend or family member.

This month a more significant period of easing restrictions began, with the return of live music and larger indoor events – albeit with capacity limits in place and a requirement to show proof of immunity in indoor settings.

The next significant date for the easing of restrictions is 20 September, when organised indoor group activities such as sports and dance classes can resume.

This date will also signal the return to workplaces on a phased and staggered basis.

According to the latest Amárach public opinion survey, carried out in conjunction with the Department of Health and published last week, 61% of people believe the reaction of the government to the pandemic is appropriate, while 22% believe it is insufficient and 17% believe it is too extreme.

One third of people surveyed said they think Ireland is trying to return to normal too quickly, with 45% stating they thought easing was moving at about the right pace and 23% said the return to normal was moving too slowly.

From 22 October onwards, the majority of remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted including the requirements for physical distancing and wearing masks in indoor private settings.

There will be no limits on numbers at either indoor or outdoor events and there will no longer be a need to present certification of vaccination, immunity or testing in any setting other than for international travel.

Although most restrictions will be lifted, people will still be expected to self-isolate and get tested if they have symptoms and there will still be a requirement to wear masks in healthcare settings, indoor retail and on public transport.