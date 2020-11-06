Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 499 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further eight people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,940.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 499 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

There is now a total of 64,538 confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

244 are men / 249 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

175 in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, the department said there are 292 Covid-19 patients on hospital and 37 of them are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.