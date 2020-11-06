#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 499 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Nov 2020, 5:47 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further eight people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,940. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 499 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

There is now a total of 64,538 confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 244 are men / 249 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 175 in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

 As of 2pm today, the department said there are 292 Covid-19 patients on hospital and 37 of them are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

