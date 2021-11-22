Poll: Have you booked any foreign holidays for 2022?

IT’S A FROSTY morning and we’re already dreaming of the summer.
But with Covid rates soaring across Europe and the prospect of potential additional restrictions looming over us, getting to head to warmer climates next year is not guaranteed.
This morning we want to know: Have you booked any foreign holidays for 2022?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (11)