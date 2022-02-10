O'Neill says 'real prospect' Covid restrictions will have to stay in NI due to legal issues

SINN FÉIN’S STORMONT leader Michelle O’Neill has said there is a “real prospect” that Covid-19 restrictions may have to remain in place in Northern Ireland due to legal issues.

The former Deputy First Minister was reacting after it was confirmed that Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann is considering legal advice over lifting restrictions.

It is understood Swann has received legal advice from the region’s Attorney General Brenda King.

He sought guidance following the resignation of first minister Paul Givan last week.

Givan’s resignation automatically triggered the resignation of O’Neill as Deputy First Minister, due to Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

As a result, the Executive cannot take any significant decisions. This has already been raised as a concern ahead of a vote due on the region’s budget. However, members of the Stormont Assembly can still sit for general sessions and Stormont committees can also sit.

This afternoon Swann confirmed he has received “detailed legal advice on the factors that need to be considered when seeking to amend Executive Covid regulations in the absence of an Executive”.

He added: “This advice is now being given careful consideration and it is my intention to engage with ministerial colleagues.”

It is believed the advice from the attorney general has highlighted potential legal complications of Swann acting without the wider endorsement of an executive.

Executive approval is ordinarily required for decisions that are significant, controversial or cross cutting.

It is understood Swann is now considering whether lifting the remaining restrictions crosses those thresholds.

O’Neill this afternoon said there is a “real prospect” that Covid restrictions may have to remain in place due to legal issues.

“I am aware now that the health minister has received that legal advice and he wants to give it a bit more consideration. I hope that we will be able to find a way forward, something which gives the public some hope and some progression in terms of the Covid restrictions,” O’Neill said.

“This is the direct consequence of the DUP stunt last week, them walking away whenever the rest of us are trying to deal with the pandemic. This is the outworking of what the DUP have done.”

Asked about the prospect that the remaining Covid restrictions may remain in place, she said: “We have to see the legal advice, but of course that is a real prospect, this is the outworking of the DUP’s antics.”

O’Neill said the Stormont parties would try to find ways to lift the remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

“I would say to people Robin Swann as Health Minister will have my full support, backed by the medical opinion,” O’Neill said.

“If we can lift restrictions then that is what we should do. We have always said we wouldn’t keep them in place for longer than necessary,” she said.

“The pandemic has been so challenging on so many fronts. If now is the time to lift them, then we will try to find ways to lift them.”

Includes reporting by Press Association