Tuesday 2 March 2021
Nine in ten people would get a Covid-19 vaccine next week if offered, says CSO report

A total of 1,621 people were surveyed by the CSO as part of the fifth round of surveying for the Social Impact of Covid-19.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 1 Mar 2021, 11:11 PM
Monday 1 Mar 2021, 11:11 PM
Source: Central Statistics Office

ALMOST NINE IN 10 people would go and get vaccinated for Covid-19 next week if it was available, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office.

Males were more likely to say they would get the vaccine next week if possible (92.5%), compared to female respondents (81.6%).

Older respondents, over the age of 70, were the most likely to get the vaccine (96.1%) next week, compared to respondents between 35-44 who were least likely (76.7%).

Only 5.4% of respondents who have not yet gotten the vaccine said they did not want to get it. 

The most-reported concern of those who had not yet been vaccinated was around how long they would have to wait before being vaccinated, with 46.3% saying they were very or extremely concerned about the wait.

One in five (21.3%) of respondents who either have or want the vaccine were very or extremely concerned about how long the Covid-19 vaccine would protect them. A similar proportion (20.7%) were either very or extremely concerned about vaccine effectiveness against different strains of Covid-19

According to the survey, female respondents were more likely to report being very or extremely concerned about aspects of the vaccines compared to male respondents. one in four (24.4%) of female respondents were very or extremely concerned about different levels of vaccine effectiveness compared to just 13.9% of males.

Just over one in five (22.6%) females said that they were either very or extremely concerned about long-term side effects from Covid-19 vaccines. This compares to 14% of male respondents.

International travel

In November 2020, just over half of all respondents (50.6%) said that they anticipated their next international flight would be in 2021. In February, this dropped dramatically to less than one in six people (15.8%).
39.4% of respondents said that they would intend on taking holiday in Ireland for at least a week in 2021, compared to the 30.9% of respondents who said they took a holiday of the same period in Ireland last year.

Three in four (73.3%) of respondents said that in a usual year before Covid-19, they would have taken an international holiday. Less than one in six (15.9%) said that they intended on holidaying overseas in 2021.

People between the ages of 35-44 were the most likely (45.3%) to respond that they intended on taking a holiday in the Republic of Ireland for at least a week. They were also the most likely (17.4%) to say that they intended on taking a holiday abroad in 2021.

