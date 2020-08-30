This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 August, 2020
Coronavirus: No deaths and 42 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released from the Department of Health this evening.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 5:16 PM
40 minutes ago 28,101 Views 56 Comments
File image of Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn at a briefing earlier this week.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 42 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

The figures from the Department of Health this evening also show there have been no further deaths from the virus.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,760. The total number of deaths stands at 1,777.

With the number of cases rising in recent weeks, health officials are continuing to closely monitor outbreaks and clusters across the country. 

Of the new cases today, some 20 were in men and 22 were in women. 

Some 71% are confirmed in individuals aged under 45 years. 

Some 15 cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case. Six have been identified as community transmission. 

Of today’s new cases, 24 are in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.

