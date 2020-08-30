Coronavirus: No deaths and 42 new cases confirmed in Ireland

File image of Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn at a briefing earlier this week.

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 42 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The figures from the Department of Health this evening also show there have been no further deaths from the virus.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 28,760. The total number of deaths stands at 1,777.

With the number of cases rising in recent weeks, health officials are continuing to closely monitor outbreaks and clusters across the country.

Of the new cases today, some 20 were in men and 22 were in women.

Some 71% are confirmed in individuals aged under 45 years.

Some 15 cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case. Six have been identified as community transmission.

Of today’s new cases, 24 are in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.