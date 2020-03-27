Most new Covid-19 unemployment benefit claims to be paid by next week

THE GOVERNMENT HAS said that nearly all Covid-19 unemployment benefit claims it received up to close of business yesterday will be paid by next Tuesday. The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said it has experienced unprecedented demand for income supports since 13 March, equivalent to ten months of normal claims in just ten working days.

The first Covid-19 related payments, which cover approximately 90% of claims received from 13 March to 19 March, were issued last Friday and paid into bank accounts on Tuesday.

However, the department said that some payments did not go forward for a number of reasons, including claims not meeting eligibility criteria, errors with IBAN numbers or an inconsistency between PPS numbers.

But in a statement, the department said this was normal and that it was attempting to resolve any issues and directly contact the customers concerned.

“We wish to reassure people that where they are entitled they will receive a payment from the department as soon as possible,” the department said.

“Should there be any issues with individual payments the department will contact the claimants directly.”

The department added that it would process payments into Irish bank accounts and via the post office network only, and said nearly all claims received since 19 March and up to close of business yesterday would be processed today.