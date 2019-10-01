Online fundraiser set up for 12-year-old boy severely injured in Clare crash that killed two

AN ONLINE FUNDRAISING account has been set up to raise “much-needed” funds for the family of a 12-year old boy who sustained severe burns in a road traffic collision in Clare last week.

The boy, named locally as Jason Hogan from Thomondgate, Limerick, is being treated at St James’s Hospital, Dublin, following the horror crash which occurred last Wednesday night/ Thursday morning.

The car, in which he and three others are believed to have been traveling in, struck a barrier and a wall, before it was engulfed in fire, around midnight.

The car left the R464, on a chicane, between Parteen and Longpavement Halting Site, in the townland of Quinspool.

The injured boy’s uncle, Patrick Hogan, from Brown’s Quay, Thomondgate, was killed in the crash along with another man Jonathan Healy, from Creagh Avenue, Kileely, Limerick.

A fourth man, 20-year old Adam Carver, is being treated for injuries in University Hospital Limerick.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for both victims.

Jonathan Healy’s remains will repose at 3.30pm at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, today, followed by 5.30pm removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand.

Jonathan Healy. Source: Garda Press Office

His requiem mass will take place at 11am tomorrow, followed by burial to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick, Co Clare.

Patrick Hogan’s remains will repose from Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, from 3.30pm-5pm tomorrow with removal to St Munchin’s Church for requiem mass, 11am on Thursday.

Patrick Hogan Source: Garda Press Office

He will be laid to rest at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

The ‘Help Jason’s Family’ GoFundme page stated: “With permission from Jason’s mother Jillian, this go fund me page was set up to raise much-needed funds to help her and her family to be at Jason’s bedside as much as possible.”

“Jason was badly injured in a horrific car crash leaving him with severe burns making it necessary to have him in hospital in Dublin away from his home in Limerick. Any donations are appreciated.”

The fundraiser has received over €2,700 of its €5,000 target.

Gardaí said they did not believe any other vehicle was involved in the collision.

A spokesman said gardai were not releasing details of the post mortems of the victims for “operational reasons”.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam related footage from the night, to contact Mayorstone Garda station (061-456980) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111).