Four young people have died in a road crash on way to Leaving Cert celebration

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
A MAN IN his 20s and three teenage girls have died following a road crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary this evening.
It is understood that the three girls had received their Leaving Cert results today, and were headed to a celebration event.
The man in his 20s was the older brother of one of the teen girls.
Local Councillor Pat English has said that the local community is in shock tonight following this tragic news.
“My thoughts are with the families of these young people tonight. This is a terrible, unthinkable tragedy for everyone in the area,” English added.
A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána and other emergency services remain at the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 7:30pm this evening on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, County Tipperary.”
“Gardaí can now confirm four fatalities as a result of this collision; a male driver in his early 20s and three female passengers, all adult teenagers.
“The bodies of the deceased have been removed from the scene to South Tipperary General Hospital and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the coming days.
“Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic with local diversions in place. The road is expected to remain closed overnight and into tomorrow.
“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been requested to conduct an examination of the scene which will take place tomorrow, Saturday 26th August 2023.
“An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and a Senior Investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation,” they added.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.
“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Mountain Road area between 7pm and 7:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.
They added that Gardaí are aware that images of the immediate aftermath of the collision are being shared on social media, and are also aware of the presence of a private drone over the scene.
They are appealing for the public not to share any of this material out of respect for the privacy of the family.
Work is still ongoing to inform families of the young people who have died.
