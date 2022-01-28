#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 28 January 2022
Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Co Kilkenny in December

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car collision.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 28 Jan 2022, 2:09 PM
A RENEWED APPEAL has been issued for witnesses to a fatal crash in Co Kilkenny last month.

A woman in her 40s died following the two-car collision on the N25 road at Gaulstown in Glenmore on 1 December 2021.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm that evening. The woman in her 40s was the driver of one of the cars involved. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women, two in their 20s and one in her late teens, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries. 

Gardaí said they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant is being sought from people who may not have come forward at the time,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Any road users who were on the N25 in Glenmore on Wednesday 1 December 2021 between 6.15pm and 6.40pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Gardaí can be contacted at Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

