Male pedestrian dies in crash on M7 motorway in Kildare

A MALE PEDESTRIAN has died following a two-vehicle collision on the M7 motorway near Nass last night.

The man, who was in his 30s, received serious injuries in the incident and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died. A post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the motorway at about 9.35 pm yesterday evening.

The drivers of both vehicles involved, a man and a woman, along with a female passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment.

Diversions remain in place on the motorway between junctions 10 and 11 to allow for an examination of the scene by garda forensic collision investigators.

Any witnesses to to the incident are being asked to come forward to contact gardai with a particular appeal being made to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.