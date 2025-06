A YOUNG MAN is in a life-threatening condition after a car crashed in Piccadilly Circus, in central London, UK.

The car overturned in the early hours of this morning and was lying on its roof near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, known as Eros.

Two men, both aged 22, were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. They were taken to hospital, where one of them is in a life-threatening condition.

The car was lying on its roof near the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, known as Eros.

No pedestrians were injured, and no other vehicles are thought to be involved, the Metropolitan Police said.

Road closures are in place around Piccadilly Circus. Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire units, responded to the incident after the first call at about 5.30am this morning.