Two crèches set to close following Tusla inspections

TWO CHILDCARE PROVIDERS have been told that they will be removed from the Register of Early Years services.

The decision will take effect in 21 working days. Once a service is removed from the register, it must close and will no longer receive public funding.

Tusla inspectors this morning told the Oblate Fathers Community Crèche in Dublin and Home from Home in Greystones, Wicklow that they would be removed from the register.

The Dublin crèche is a not-for-profit service in Dublin 8.

A statement from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs said that discussions have now begun between the City and County Childcare Committees and the management of the Oblate Fathers Community Crèche.

The City and County Childcare Committee is administered by the department and works to support childcare providers – it will discuss with the crèche, which operates in a disadvantaged area, how to keep it open.

“The continued operation of the service under alternative management structures must be approved in advance by Tusla, as the independent regulator. The Department of Children and Youth Affairs will work closely with Tusla on this,” a statement from the department said.

The statement said that Minister for Children and Youth Affairs that Katherine Zappone will be providing an update for parents “as soon as possible”.

Greystones

The department has been working with the Wicklow County Childcare Committee to offer support to families.

The City and County Childcare Committee is expected to soon offer advice to parents about finding a new childcare provider.

Childcare has become a major issue in recent months, with parents concerned about the price of childcare services, while operators have warned about the rising cost of insurance.

Both crèches still have a right to appeal.