People being warned over Credit Union text and call scam

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE IRISH LEAGUE of Credit Unions (ILCU) is warning members of the public of a phishing scam.
Fraudster are sending a text message and/or making a phone call claiming to be from a credit union and informing the recipient that their credit union account has been put on hold or locked.
Recipients are then asked to click a link to a cloned credit union website and enter their personal details to verify their account, or they are asked for their personal details over the phone.
The ILCU has issued a statement today emphasising that Credit Unions will never contact an individual member by phone, text, or email asking them to click a link to verify their account or give personal account details over the phone.
“If a member of the public does receive such a call, text message, or email they are advised not to give any account details to the caller or to click on the link under any circumstances,” The ICLU said.
“If a member of the public is in any doubt about any message that they receive in relation to their credit union account, they should contact their local credit union directly.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site