People being warned over Credit Union text and call scam

THE IRISH LEAGUE of Credit Unions (ILCU) is warning members of the public of a phishing scam.

Fraudster are sending a text message and/or making a phone call claiming to be from a credit union and informing the recipient that their credit union account has been put on hold or locked.

Advertisement

Recipients are then asked to click a link to a cloned credit union website and enter their personal details to verify their account, or they are asked for their personal details over the phone.

The ILCU has issued a statement today emphasising that Credit Unions will never contact an individual member by phone, text, or email asking them to click a link to verify their account or give personal account details over the phone.

“If a member of the public does receive such a call, text message, or email they are advised not to give any account details to the caller or to click on the link under any circumstances,” The ICLU said.

“If a member of the public is in any doubt about any message that they receive in relation to their credit union account, they should contact their local credit union directly.”