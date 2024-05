A MAN AND a woman in their 40s have been arrested this morning in connection with the fatal explosion at a gas station and building complex in Creeslough, Co Donegal, in October 2022.

The explosion saw ten people killed and sparked national mourning and devastation.

The man and women were arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person act, they are being detained in Donegal garda stations.

The ongoing investigation is being led by local gardaí in the Donegal division, with support from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies including the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

In March, two men were arrested in the course of the investigation and subsequently released without charge.

The Creeslough explosion occurred just after 3pm in the afternoon on Friday, 7 October, in the busy service station.

The 10 people who died in the tragedy were: Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; fashion student Jessica Gallagher; Celtic fan Martin McGill; Sydney native James O’Flaherty; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; shop worker Martina Martin; 14-year-old Leona Harper; and carpenter Hugh Kelly.