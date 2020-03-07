This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
21 people on cruise ship off California coast test positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump said that he would prefer if the passengers were not allowed to disembark – but left the decision to medical experts.

By Press Association Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 7:18 AM
1 hour ago 9,820 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5036945
Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing drop virus testing kits down to the Grand Princess cruise ship
Image: AP/PA Images
Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing drop virus testing kits down to the Grand Princess cruise ship
Airmen with the 129th Rescue Wing drop virus testing kits down to the Grand Princess cruise ship
Image: AP/PA Images

TWENTY-ONE PEOPLE on board a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 19 crew members, Vice President Mike Pence has announced.

Federal officials have been working with the state and “we have developed a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port,” Pence said.

“All passengers and crew will be tested for the virus. Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it.”

Princess Cruises said 45 of the more than 3,500 people on board, which includes 140 Britons, were tested in the first round.

A military helicopter crew lowered test kits on to the 951 ft Grand Princess by rope on Thursday and later retrieved them for analysis as the vessel waited off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore.

virus-outbreak A group of medical personnel with the 129th Rescue Wing don protective equipment after delivering virus testing kits to the Grand Princess. Source: AP/PA Images

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark on to American soil but will defer to the recommendations of medical experts.

He said: “I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.

And it wasn’t the fault of the people on the ship either. Okay? It wasn’t their fault either. And they are mostly Americans.

Health officials trying to establish whether the virus is circulating on the Grand Princess undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in February, died of the disease.

In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least nine other people who were on the same journey were also found to be infected. Some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage.

03.03.20 Q+A: Everything you need to know about the Covid-19 crisis and Ireland's response to it

“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

Another Princess cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus, and ultimately about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public health failure.

A British man who had been aboard the cruise and contracted the virus died last week

Press Association

