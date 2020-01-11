This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Armed gardaí search house in Dublin linked to arrests over firearm incident in Wexford

Four men were arrested on the M7 over the incident on Thursday.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 12:34 PM
13 minutes ago 935 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4961943
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

ARMED GARDAÍ ARE searching a house in Dublin linked to the arrests of four men for suspected possession of firearms earlier this week.

The search, which is being carried out at the property under Section 29 of the Offences Against the State Act 1993, follows the arrests on the M7 on Thursday.

The four men, aged in their 30s to 50s, are currently detained in various Garda stations in Wexford after allegedly threatening staff members at a commercial garage in Clonroche on Thursday morning.

It’s understood the men were chasing another individual on foot who they believed entered the premises. The four men then fled in a silver Hyundai car. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

During a follow-up operation, gardaí spotted a car travelling towards Dublin on the M9 motorway. This car was intercepted a short time later on the M7 at the ‘Perpetual motion’ landmark and its occupants were arrested.

Today, members of the Garda’s Organised Crime Bureau and local detectives are carrying out follow-up searches in a premises in Crumlin.

A sum of cash and electronic devices have already been seized, and searches are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie