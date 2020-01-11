Armed gardaí search house in Dublin linked to arrests over firearm incident in Wexford

ARMED GARDAÍ ARE searching a house in Dublin linked to the arrests of four men for suspected possession of firearms earlier this week.

The search, which is being carried out at the property under Section 29 of the Offences Against the State Act 1993, follows the arrests on the M7 on Thursday.

The four men, aged in their 30s to 50s, are currently detained in various Garda stations in Wexford after allegedly threatening staff members at a commercial garage in Clonroche on Thursday morning.

It’s understood the men were chasing another individual on foot who they believed entered the premises. The four men then fled in a silver Hyundai car. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

During a follow-up operation, gardaí spotted a car travelling towards Dublin on the M9 motorway. This car was intercepted a short time later on the M7 at the ‘Perpetual motion’ landmark and its occupants were arrested.

Today, members of the Garda’s Organised Crime Bureau and local detectives are carrying out follow-up searches in a premises in Crumlin.

A sum of cash and electronic devices have already been seized, and searches are ongoing.