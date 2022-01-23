Poll: Have you bought any cryptocurrency?

IRELAND’S ADVERTISING STANDARDS watchdog says it is monitoring developments in other countries after British authorities unveiled new regulations aimed at curbing misleading advertising for cryptocurrencies.

Under the new UK regime, the promotion of risky crypto-assets like Bitcoin or Dogecoin and crypto exchanges — apps where investors can buy and trade coins — like Crypto.com and Coinbase, will now be subject to UK Financial Conduct Authority advertising rules.

Cryptocurrencies, which have soared in popularity in recent years, are digital assets.

Unlike normal currencies, there is no centralised system for keeping track of and verifying transactions made using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Dogecoin. Instead, transactions in crypto are logged by users across a global network of computers using cryptography.

