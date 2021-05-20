Poll: Have you ever bought cryptocurrency?

TODAY FRAUD EXPERTS warned of ‘get rich quick’ schemes using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.
The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland warned of the rise in cryptocurrency investment scams with victims being conned out of sums of money up to €50,000.
This morning we want to know: Have you ever bought cryptocurrency?
Poll Results:
