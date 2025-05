A MAN HAS died after a collision in north Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which took place yesterday evening on the R139 in Dublin 17.

The man who died was a cyclist in his 60s.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Emergency services and Gardaí responded to a collision involving a bicycle and a car shortly after 8pm. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.”

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

“The Coroner has been notified and the deceased has been transported to the Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged,” the garda statement said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, especially road users who were in the area between 7.30pm and 8.15pm and anyone who may have camera footage, such as dash-cam recordings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station at 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.