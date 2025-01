A CYCLIST HAS been left seriously injured following a hit-and-run incident in Dromiskin, Co Louth yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist on the R132 in Dromiskin, Co. Louth at approximately 6:25pm yesterday.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene, and the driver has yet to come forward.

Gardaí said that the scene remains closed pending a technical examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“Road users who may have dash-cam footage of the incident from 6.15pm to 6.45pm or were travelling on the Old Dublin Road between Castlebellingham and Dundalk are urged to contact gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station”.