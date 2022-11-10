Cyclist in a critical condition following 'serious' road traffic collision in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A CYCLIST IS in a critical condition following a “serious” road traffic collision yesterday in Dublin.
The collision involved a lorry and a bicycle and occurred at around 4pm yesterday on the South Bank Road at the junction with the Whitebank Road in Dublin 4.
The male cyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The scene was preserved and an examination was conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.
The road has since reopened and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
They are particularly interested in any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the South Bank Road or the Whitebank Road between 3:30pm and 4pm yesterday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS