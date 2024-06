GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a cyclist was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Westmeath.

The cyclist (a man in his 50s) was seriously injured in the collision, which occurred just after 1.30pm on the Moate Road in Ballymore, Co Westmeath.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.