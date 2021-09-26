Coronavirus: 1,459 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 1,459 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 296 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 65 are in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,209 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, 1,335 new cases of the illness were reported. A total of 282 people were in hospital with the illness, including 65 in ICU.

Yesterday evening, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that all remaining states have been removed from Ireland’s list of designated countries for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

The government says these revocations have been in line with its revised approach to international travel, the success of Ireland’s vaccine roll-out and the evolution of the pandemic internationally.