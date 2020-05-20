This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (31) charged with 2016 murder of David 'Daithi' Douglas

Douglas, 33, was fatally wounded while working at a shoe shop on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 20 May 2020, 1:12 PM
22 minutes ago 1,585 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103661
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN (31) has been remanded in custody charged with murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas in a shooting Dublin four years ago.

The 55-year-old was fatally wounded after he was shot six times in front of his daughter while working at his partner’s shoe shop on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin on afternoon of 1 July 2016.

Douglas, from Killala Road, in Cabra in north Dublin, was rushed to St James’s Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lee Canavan, 31, who is of no fixed address, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court today. He was charged with murder of Douglas and also criminal damage to a car three days later at Strand Road, Sandymount, in Dublin.

Yesterday, he was extradited from the United Kingdom on foot of a European Arrest Warrant and arrested by gardai upon his arrival at Baldonnell Aerodrome.

Detective Garda Mark Kelly told Judge Hughes that the accused was taken to Kevin Street in station in Dublin. His reply to the charges was “no comment”.

There was an application for a remand in custody.

The district court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder case.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan said she anticipated that the book of evidence will be ready to be served next Wednesday. She asked the court to direct that he will be held on remand at Mountjoy Prison instead of Portlaoise Prison.

Detective Garda Kelly had the same application and said security arrangements were in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Judge Hughes agreed to the request and to direct medical attention for the accused in custody. Canavan’s solicitor said he had been receiving treatment for tumours.

Canavan, dressed in a navy tracksuit and wearing a face-mask, did not address the court.

Horan also said the case will be sent forward for trial to the Special Criminal Court.

Judge Hughes granted legal aid after hearing the accused was unemployed and has no means. He remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Three men have already been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for their roles in the killing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie