Saturday 17 December 2022 Dublin: 6°C
Nicky Ryan/The Journal
# Dublin
Dublin's Dame Street closed to traffic due to building fire
Dublin Fire Brigade has attended the scene.
3.5k
0
Updated 9 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 9 minutes ago

DAME STREET IN Dublin is temporarily closed to traffic due to a fourth-floor fire in a building.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene to put out the blaze above the Shamrock Chambers premises, which broke out at around 10am.

The road is closed from the junction of George’s Street to Parliament Street.

It comes as high numbers of shoppers descend on Dublin city centre ahead of Christmas week.

A Garda spokesperson told The Journal that fire services remain at the scene and local diversions are in place.

No injuries have been reported.

Additional reporting by Nicky Ryan

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
