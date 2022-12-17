Dublin's Dame Street closed to traffic due to building fire

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 9 minutes ago
DAME STREET IN Dublin is temporarily closed to traffic due to a fourth-floor fire in a building.
Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene to put out the blaze above the Shamrock Chambers premises, which broke out at around 10am.
Dublin Fire Brigade currently at the scene of this fire on Dame Street pic.twitter.com/L5MJ31D3lJ— Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) December 17, 2022
The road is closed from the junction of George’s Street to Parliament Street.
It comes as high numbers of shoppers descend on Dublin city centre ahead of Christmas week.
A Garda spokesperson told The Journal that fire services remain at the scene and local diversions are in place.
No injuries have been reported.
Dame Street is currently closed to road users as four fire engines deal with a building fire.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 17, 2022
⚠️ Diversions in place@DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/Dc3ATB2Sei
Additional reporting by Nicky Ryan
